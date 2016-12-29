Newsvine

Obama Named Most Admired Man Of 2016; Beats Out Trump By Wide Margin

President Obama was just named the most admired man of the year, the ninth time consecutive he has won that title, and he beat out Donald Trump by a pretty hefty margin.

Trump Twitter tantrum set to begin in 3, 2, 1…..

The Gallup organization releases a poll annually as the year ends to determine who the most admired man and woman in the world are, according to Americans. Obama topped Trump 22 to 15 percent. Pope Francis was named by four percent of respondents.

As if the news of Obama besting Trump won’t be galling enough, there’s also this: Hillary Clinton was named the most admired woman for the 15th consecutive year. 

