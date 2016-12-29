MassResistance has joined the ranks of Religious Right groups that are expanding the global reach of their efforts to resist legal equality for LGBT people, boasting in recent months of its anti-equality efforts in Mexico and Nigeria. Now, as Taiwan moves toward becoming the first Asian nation to embrace marriage equality, the Massachusetts-based group is helping mobilize opposition from Taiwan’s socially conservative Christians.
Anti-Gay MassResistance Supporting Anti-Equality Activists in Taiwan
Seeded on Thu Dec 29, 2016 3:40 AM
