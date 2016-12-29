Fox News Is Asking if the Food Stamp Program That Helps 44 Million Americans Should Be Ended Because of 0.09% Fraud

There are about 44 million people in America living on what is commonly referred to as food stamps, but Fox News thinks that maybe the program should be killed because, they claim, it has delivered $70 million in fraudulent assistance. That $70 million equals less than one-tenth of one percent, or 0.09% of the programs total benefits. (It's also false, but more on that later.)

"Food Stamp Fraud at All-Time High: Is It Time to End the Program?" blares the Fox News Insider headline, complete with a clip (above) from Tuesday morning's edition of "Fox & Friends."