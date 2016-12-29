Bristol Palin goes on bonkers rant against 'sissies' who refuse to perform at Trump's inauguration

The daughter of former half-term Alaska governor Sarah Palin had a meltdown on her blog Wednesday, calling out what she termed the 11 “sissies” who have publicly stated that they have no intention of performing at Donald Trump’s inauguration.

To date, organizers of the president-elect’s big coming out party have only landed an America’s Got Talent runner-up, the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and a collection of disgruntled Radio City Music Hall Rockettes.