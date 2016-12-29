Germany Was Responsible for the Genocide of Thousands of Namibians. Now, It's Finally Ready to Talk Reparations.

For what was recognized as the first genocide of the 20th century, in which thousands of men women, and children were starved, tortured and/or gunned down by German troops working to quell rebellious tribes in what is today Namibia, the European nation is finally in talks to discuss possible reparations to descendants of the massacre’s victims.

Mediation between German and Namibian governments over reparation payments, as well as an apology, to descendants of the plundered Herero and Namaqua people are expected to be completed before next June, according to The Guardian. The discussions are the latest move by Germany to atone for its role in the heinous massacre, while also raising global awareness of the genocide, which has become largely forgotten in both Europe and Africa.