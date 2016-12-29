Christmas Is Over, But Don't Tell The Brave Conservative Soldiers Of The Culture Wars

A Democrat in the Mississippi House of Representatives, Tom Miles, has introduced yet another absolutely worthless piece of sanctimonious legislation that will do nothing to help Mississippi dig its way out of being fiftieth in education. Yes, you read that correctly; Mississippi is so conservative, this bill is being introduced by a democrat!

Miles just announced the “Merry Christmas” Law, which he says will allow the state to protect children, parents, teachers, and school administrators from any punishment for acknowledging Christmas on school grounds.

This law is very similar to one passed in Texas in 2013.