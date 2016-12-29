A number of anti-LGBT clergy have been booked to give readings at President-elect Trump’s inauguration, it has been announced.
In a statement released yesterday (December 28), the billionaire’s transition team announced a number of religious figures would speak at the event, including Reverend Franklin Graham and Archbishop Timothy Dolan.
Raft of anti-LGBT clergy booked for Trump's inauguration
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Thu Dec 29, 2016 4:37 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment