Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1407 Seeds: 15257 Comments: 82457 Since: Oct 2008

Raft of anti-LGBT clergy booked for Trump's inauguration

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: PinkNews
Seeded on Thu Dec 29, 2016 4:37 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A number of anti-LGBT clergy have been booked to give readings at President-elect Trump’s inauguration, it has been announced.

In a statement released yesterday (December 28), the billionaire’s transition team announced a number of religious figures would speak at the event, including Reverend Franklin Graham and Archbishop Timothy Dolan.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor