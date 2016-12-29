Fort Worth police caught on tape in multiple incidents of apparent brutality.

New footage was released on Tuesday of a July incident during which a Fort Worth police officer appears to have shot David Collie in the back as he walked away. The black man had not committed any crime and was left paralyzed below the abdomen. The two off-duty police officers said that Collie had raised a silver box cutter at them which they mistook for a gun, but the shooting took place as Collie moved away from the officers and he claimed that he never had the box cutter in his hand.

The dash-cam footage shows Collie being fired upon within seconds of the arrival of an off-duty Fort Worth officer and an off-duty Tarrant County sheriff's deputy.