Can you call Trump voters idiots?

Trick question. The answer is 'yes you can'. By voting Trump, no matter what you have done before or since, you have shown yourself to be an idiot. Will you always be an idiot? Hopefully not. But are you now? Yes you are.

I made this point on Twitter yesterday and got the usual kick-back from Trump supporters and their fellow travellers. But there is a better class of detractor, typified yesterday by the (very good) researcher Rob Ford. His criticisms are from a much more sensible place. They're part of a broader liberal perspective, shared by many concerned figures (I'm thinking here of people like the brilliant Sunder Katwala) who want to find ways of groups across political divides talking openly and constructively together in a shared language without resorting to name calling.

They will often point out - correctly - that many Trump voters were motivated by legitimate economic grievances about the decline of manufacturing and were seeking any outlet for their anger which would give the mainstream a kicking. For want of a better term, let's call them Understanding Liberals (I imagine they'd hate the term - sorry if so).