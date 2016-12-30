Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1409 Seeds: 15270 Comments: 82516 Since: Oct 2008

Russian vows 'reciprocal reaction' to US expulsion of Russian diplomats

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: ibtimes.co.uk
Seeded on Fri Dec 30, 2016 3:01 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Moscow is weighing up its response to the move by Washington to expel 35 Russian diplomats, promising that its retaliation will cause "significant discomfort" to the US.

As relations between the countries plunged even lower after the Obama administration gave 35 diplomats 72 hours to leave the country over claims that Russia interfered with the US presidential elections, a spokesman for Vladimir Putin said Moscow would respond in kind

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor