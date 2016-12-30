Moscow is weighing up its response to the move by Washington to expel 35 Russian diplomats, promising that its retaliation will cause "significant discomfort" to the US.
As relations between the countries plunged even lower after the Obama administration gave 35 diplomats 72 hours to leave the country over claims that Russia interfered with the US presidential elections, a spokesman for Vladimir Putin said Moscow would respond in kind
Russian vows 'reciprocal reaction' to US expulsion of Russian diplomats
