5 of the worst whitesplaining excuses for racism

2016 found a number of white folks giving half-assed apologies for racist behavior.

In March, a Trump supporter sucker-punched a protester at a rally, and was caught on camera saying, “the next time we see him, we might have to kill him.” He was later arrested and charged with assault and disorderly conduct. During his hearing, he apologized by saying he was just “caught up in a political mess.”

North Carolina Congressman Robert Pittenger criticized Black Lives Matter protesters in September, saying of those drawing attention to the killing of Keith L. Scott, “[They] hate white people because white people are successful and they’re not.” In an attempt to walk that statement back, he apologized by tweeting, “My answer to BBC doesn’t reflect who I am…I apologize to those I offended.”