[Irony Alert] Pro-Gun Columnist Accidentally Shot and Killed When Letting Teen Hold Gun, Police Say

View Original Article: lawnewz.com
Fri Dec 30, 2016
Retired newspaper editor M.D. Harmon died Wednesday after a 16-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed him in his Sanford, Maine home, The Portland Press Herald reports. Officers say the boy and his father, who remain unidentified, were visiting him when he started showing the kid one of his handguns. Wife Margaret Harmon declined to speak about it with the outlet, except to call it an “accidental tragedy.”

