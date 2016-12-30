Nut Job Pastor Jim Bakker: 'All Hell' Is Against Trump Because He Stands For 'Righteousness' (VIDEO)

Fresh off persuading a staggering 81 percent of white evangelicals to vote for Donald Trump, the nut jobs on the religious right are already priming their followers to follow him like lemmings over the cliff. The latest evidence of this comes from one of the nuttiest preachers of them all, Jim Bakker. He has his flock convinced that Satan isn’t at all pleased at the prospect of a Trump presidency, and is already pulling out all the stops against him.