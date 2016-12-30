Newsvine

GOP preps swift Obamacare 'repeal' but might delay effects till after 2020 to avoid voter backlash

Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONDaily Kos
Seeded on Fri Dec 30, 2016 3:42 AM
Republicans have no idea how to replace Obamacare and continue some semblance of care for the 20 million people the law covers, so they've come up with a solution: delayed implementation on steroids.

That's right—Obamacare is so “unpopular” that the GOP is trying to avoid backlash at the polls by delaying the effects of implementing it, potentially until after the next presidential election.

