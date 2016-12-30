White Supremacists Warn Trump Had Better Carry Out Their Racist Agenda Or Else…

For over a year, Donald Trump dog-whistled and at times grabbed a bullhorn to shout racism at his hordes of white supremacist followers attending his rallies.

He retweeted neo-Nazis on Twitter and didn’t immediately denounce an endorsement from former KKK Grand Wizard David Duke. He loudly and proudly kicked Black Lives Matter protesters from his rallies, and reinforced the idea that “they” didn’t belong with an air of 1950’s nostalgia, saying repeatedly that in the “good old days” these people would have been hurt or killed for acting up.

His early campaign promises to eliminate political correctness perked the ears up of every Hitler-worshipping fascist in North America because that meant they could use words like “nigger” and “kike” with abandon and would no longer be relegated to the shadows of society as embarrassments. Later, Trump promised the country would say “Merry Christmas” again which was a wink-wink to religofascists that all religions would be marginalized and ignored while Christianity was restored to prominence. This idea was reinforced by his Muslim ban, which painted the entire religion as a threat to our society much to the delight of America’s bigots.