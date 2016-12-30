Newsvine

Obama Designates New National Monuments; Militias 'Saddle Up!'

Source: Crooks and Liars
As the first anniversary of the Malheur Refuge occupation looms, the Bundy Gang appears to be gearing up in rebellion over President Obama's recent designation of Gold Butte in Nevada as a national monument.

Retiring Senator Harry Reid has long wanted Gold Butte to be set aside as a monument, but militias are very unhappy about it, particularly since the Bundy boys graze their cattle on those lands without permits.

