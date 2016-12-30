As the first anniversary of the Malheur Refuge occupation looms, the Bundy Gang appears to be gearing up in rebellion over President Obama's recent designation of Gold Butte in Nevada as a national monument.
Retiring Senator Harry Reid has long wanted Gold Butte to be set aside as a monument, but militias are very unhappy about it, particularly since the Bundy boys graze their cattle on those lands without permits.
Obama Designates New National Monuments; Militias 'Saddle Up!'
