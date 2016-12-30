A member of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir has resigned rather than perform at the inauguration ceremony for Donald Trump — which she worries would be “endorsing tyranny and (fascism) by singing for this man.”
The choir’s acceptance of an invitation to sing at the event has divided Mormons, who largely backed Trump in the election despite their uneasiness with the Republican candidate during the campaign.
Singer quits Mormon Tabernacle Choir rather than sing for Trump: 'I could never throw roses to Hitler'
