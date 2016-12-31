Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1411 Seeds: 15279 Comments: 82553 Since: Oct 2008

Miami Cops Fired for Joking Black Neighborhoods Made Good 'Shooting Range'

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: | Law News
Seeded on Sat Dec 31, 2016 4:07 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

The Miami Police Department is under a policing agreement with the Department of Justice stemming from multiple contested police-involved shootings, so tensions were already high in the city. A new report from Thursday suggests those tensions could come to a boil soon: According to the Miami Herald,  three rookie officers were apparently joking back and forth about using black neighborhoods for target practice. 

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor