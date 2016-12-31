The Miami Police Department is under a policing agreement with the Department of Justice stemming from multiple contested police-involved shootings, so tensions were already high in the city. A new report from Thursday suggests those tensions could come to a boil soon: According to the Miami Herald, three rookie officers were apparently joking back and forth about using black neighborhoods for target practice.
Miami Cops Fired for Joking Black Neighborhoods Made Good 'Shooting Range'
Seeded on Sat Dec 31, 2016 4:07 AM
