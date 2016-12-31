Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1411 Seeds: 15279 Comments: 82552 Since: Oct 2008

Vandals turn a Jewish family's home menorah into a swastika

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: HeraldNet.com - Work: Banking rules require vigilance
Seeded on Sat Dec 31, 2016 4:14 AM
Discuss:

When Naomi and Seth Ellis’ young sons said that they wanted lights on their house in Chandler, Arizona, like all their neighbors’ Christmas decorations, the parents knew what to tell their three Jewish boys: Yes.

One trip to Lowe’s, $100 worth of PVC pipe, nine solar-powered lights and a coat of shiny gold paint later, the Ellises had a shining 7-foot-tall Hanukkah menorah on their lawn.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor