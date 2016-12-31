When Naomi and Seth Ellis’ young sons said that they wanted lights on their house in Chandler, Arizona, like all their neighbors’ Christmas decorations, the parents knew what to tell their three Jewish boys: Yes.
One trip to Lowe’s, $100 worth of PVC pipe, nine solar-powered lights and a coat of shiny gold paint later, the Ellises had a shining 7-foot-tall Hanukkah menorah on their lawn.
Vandals turn a Jewish family's home menorah into a swastika
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Dec 31, 2016 4:14 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment