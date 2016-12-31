Conservatives Are Now Arguing We Shouldn't Be Able To Vote For The President At All

If it weren’t for the Electoral College, we would soon be inaugurating President Hillary Clinton. If it weren’t for the Inaugural College, we would likely never have had a President George W. Bush and all the disasters that followed. No wonder Republicans love the Electoral College. They haven’t won the popular vote for the presidency since 1988. It’s also no wonder they want to abolish the popular vote.

In an OpEd in the conservative blog, the Reason, writer Eric Boehm argued that ONLY the electors should vote and no one else.