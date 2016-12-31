Newsvine

The US Senate Just Scheduled a Hearing On Russia's Pro-Trump Hacks

The theft of the presidential election is not going to go unanswered, much to the chagrin of Dictator-elect Donald Trump. Russian involvement in the hacking of the Democratic party to influence the election will receive a formal hearing next week (before the inauguration) thanks to Senator John McCain (R-AZ).

McCain, who is the Senate Armed Services Chairman, broke with his party’s leadership to schedule a hearing on Jan. 5.

