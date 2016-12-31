The theft of the presidential election is not going to go unanswered, much to the chagrin of Dictator-elect Donald Trump. Russian involvement in the hacking of the Democratic party to influence the election will receive a formal hearing next week (before the inauguration) thanks to Senator John McCain (R-AZ).
McCain, who is the Senate Armed Services Chairman, broke with his party’s leadership to schedule a hearing on Jan. 5.
The US Senate Just Scheduled a Hearing On Russia's Pro-Trump Hacks
Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded on Sat Dec 31, 2016 4:40 AM
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment