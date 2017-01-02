Newsvine

'Get your facts right': Creationist Ken Ham flips out after paper claims no dinosaurs on Noah's Ark

Creationist Ken Ham is very angry at the Washington Post for incorrectly reporting that he believes dinosaurs were wiped out by the biblical flood described in the story of Noah.

The reality, says Ham, is that Noah brought dinosaurs on board with him.

Ham, the founder of the Creation Museum and the Ark Encounter, took to Twitter on Sunday to angrily scold the Washington Post for an article that linked his museums to a theory that claims Noah’s flood wiped out the dinosaurs.

