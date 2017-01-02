Washington Post says delaying Trump's nominees would be 'an unprecedented break' with tradition

In the annals of both-sides-isms, this is a doozy: Washington Post reporter Ed O'Keefe reports from nearby a Republican fainting couch on the threat that Democrats—let us pause to brace ourselves against the alarming charge—may go against traditional happy puppy comity when it comes to some of Donald Trump's (cough) more unusual presidential nominees.

Democratic senators plan to aggressively target eight of Donald Trump’s Cabinet nominees in the coming weeks and are pushing to stretch their confirmation votes into March — an unprecedented break with Senate tradition.

I know that this is bringing up things from the before-times of, say, five minutes ago, but for the span of nearly one full year the Republican Senate refused to allow a sitting president to nominate any nominee, period, to the Supreme Court of the United States.