Publisher defends book deal for far-right internet troll

Publisher Simon & Schuster has defended signing a big-budget book deal with far-right internet troll Milo Yiannopoulos.

Milo Yiannopoulos has seen his media profile rise thanks to attention-grabbing comments and support of Donald Trump, whom he refers to as ‘daddy’.

 

The controversial journalist has previously claimed he would ‘cure’ himself of being gay if he could, and describes trans people as “mentally ill gay men dressing up for attention”.

