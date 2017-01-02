A Nazi Spent 3 Hours Debating A Bot Account, Threatens To Kill It In Horribly Sad Turn (IMAGES)

No one ever accused Nazis of being smart. For example, there’s Twitter user Adolf Otto Eichmann (@Kage43Kent) who has a swastika avatar. Mr. Crazy Pants is a pro-Hitler, holocaust denier type of guy. His Twitter timeline looks like David Duke took a sh*t all over it. While everyone else was celebrating the arrival of a New Year – because 2016 sucked so bad – the Nazi spent three hours yelling at a bot which uses the name Liz (@arguetron). The bot was created by Sarah Nyberg who tweeted, “even if you had a shitty new year’s eve, it wasn’t as bad as this nazi’s, who spent 3hrs yelling at a robot around midnight.”