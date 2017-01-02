Newsvine

Business displays racist window signs about Muslims and 'Obama toilet paper'

A business has faced growing calls to take down controversial window signs that target president Barack Obama, Muslims and African Americans.

The Mayhill Convenience Store in New Mexico has reportedly displayed the signs for years and has even sold them to customers.

One sign in particular reads: "Obama & other Muslims Not welcome here".

