As Donald Trump prepares to take the presidential oath on Jan. 20, less than half of Americans are confident in his ability to handle an international crisis (46%), to use military force wisely (47%) or to prevent major scandals in his administration (44%). At least seven in 10 Americans were confident in Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton in these areas before they took office.
Many in U.S. Skeptical Trump Can Handle Presidential Duties
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Jan 2, 2017 7:18 AM
