Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1414 Seeds: 15285 Comments: 82598 Since: Oct 2008

Many in U.S. Skeptical Trump Can Handle Presidential Duties

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONgallup.com
Seeded on Mon Jan 2, 2017 7:18 AM
Discuss:

As Donald Trump prepares to take the presidential oath on Jan. 20, less than half of Americans are confident in his ability to handle an international crisis (46%), to use military force wisely (47%) or to prevent major scandals in his administration (44%). At least seven in 10 Americans were confident in Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton in these areas before they took office.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor