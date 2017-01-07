Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1414 Seeds: 15286 Comments: 82605 Since: Oct 2008

'He Blatantly, Overtly, Bluntly, Simply Lied': Maddow on Trump's Statement About Intelligence Report

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: mediaite.com
Seeded on Sat Jan 7, 2017 4:55 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

During tonight’s broadcast of The Rachel Maddow Show, host Rachel Maddow tore into the statement released by President-elect Donald Trump following his briefing with intelligence leaders earlier today over Russia meddling in the election.

What really got the MSNBC host’s blood boiling is that it was apparent that “our new president will flat out lie to us.” Her basis for that statement was over Trump’s declaration following the meeting that Russian efforts to interfere “had no effect on the outcome of the election.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor