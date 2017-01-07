'He Blatantly, Overtly, Bluntly, Simply Lied': Maddow on Trump's Statement About Intelligence Report

During tonight’s broadcast of The Rachel Maddow Show, host Rachel Maddow tore into the statement released by President-elect Donald Trump following his briefing with intelligence leaders earlier today over Russia meddling in the election.

What really got the MSNBC host’s blood boiling is that it was apparent that “our new president will flat out lie to us.” Her basis for that statement was over Trump’s declaration following the meeting that Russian efforts to interfere “had no effect on the outcome of the election.”