'Liberal Redneck' says goodbye to Obama — a master at 'pissing off sh*tty white people'

Trae Crowder, “The Liberal Redneck,” took a break from “sh*tting (his) pants in abject terror” over Donald Trump to appreciate the outgoing president, Barack Obama.

Crowder admits he liked Obama, “everybody’s gun-hating Muslim from Kenya,” from the beginning.

“I loved his message, his ideas — he was different, he was young, he was cool, he was funny,” Crowder said. “Most importantly of all, to me, he was an unparalleled expert at pissing off sh*tty white people.”