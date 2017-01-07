Newsvine

Former President of Mexico Slams Trump on Twitter

Vicente Fox, the president of Mexico from 2000-2006, took to Twitter Friday to slam Donald Trump over the president-elect's ramped up efforts to build a wall, and Friday's U.S. intelligence report that clearly concludes Donald Trump benefitted from the Russian government's hacking and other operations in the U.S.

Fox, who has publicly battled with Trump, took to Twitter to express his frustration after it was announced today that Trump will not ask Mexico to pay for the wall up front, but ask them to reimburse Americans later.

