Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1414 Seeds: 15286 Comments: 82605 Since: Oct 2008

Elderly Catholic woman has mistakenly been praying every day to Elrond from 'Lord of the Rings'

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: – DeadState
Seeded on Sat Jan 7, 2017 5:28 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

A Brazilian woman’s Facebook post about her slightly naive grandmother is a great example of the pitfalls when it comes to praying to inanimate objects.

Calling it the “funniest discovery of 2016,” Gabriela Brandão pointed out that the small plastic figurine her grandmother has been praying to was in fact not an image of Saint Anthony as she had thought, but Elrond, who is an elf from Lord of the Rings.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor