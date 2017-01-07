Elderly Catholic woman has mistakenly been praying every day to Elrond from 'Lord of the Rings'

A Brazilian woman’s Facebook post about her slightly naive grandmother is a great example of the pitfalls when it comes to praying to inanimate objects.

Calling it the “funniest discovery of 2016,” Gabriela Brandão pointed out that the small plastic figurine her grandmother has been praying to was in fact not an image of Saint Anthony as she had thought, but Elrond, who is an elf from Lord of the Rings.