Conservatives' Outcry Against Torture Incident Is Blatant Attempt to Push Narrative That Actually Endangers Black Bodies

A young Black woman in Chicago participated in and streamed an unquestionably horrible and ugly attack on Facebook Live. She operated what appears to be her smartphone’s camera as three others (also Black) brutalized a white 18-year-old with what authorities describe as “mental health challenges.” The disturbing events occurred over a period of several hours, during which he was continually threatened at knifepoint and had pieces of his clothing and hair cut (which drew a small amount of blood from his scalp). The young man also was punched and kicked while being laughed at as his assailants exclaimed “F–k Donald Trump” and “F–k white people.”