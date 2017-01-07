NYPD captain offers horrifying rape theory

In 2015, there were eight cases of rape or attempted rape reported in the Brooklyn, NY, neighborhood of Greenpoint.

In 2016, Greenpoint saw 13 reported cases of sexual violence—a 61% increase from the previous year, according to the official New York City crime map.

You’d think a statistical leap like that would be alarming to law enforcement officials, but one New York City police officer doesn’t seem quite as worried as you might expect. For 94th Precinct captain Peter Rose, it comes down to a question of “true stranger rape.”

…Uh, what?.