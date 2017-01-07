Newsvine

Obama To Change @POTUS Twitter Password To "1MNID10T"

Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: politicalgarbagechute.com
Seeded on Sat Jan 7, 2017 5:54 AM
President Barack Obama (D-Kenya) announced today that he would be “acting in the best interests of the United States and the planet” and he’d be changing the password on the official presidential Twitter account.

“I’ve been thinking long and hard about this,” Obama said, “and I realized I only have two weeks left in this job, and I’ve spent most of it being attacked for no good goddamned reason at all. So you know, what? I’m acting in the best interests of the United States and the planet, and I’m changing the @POTUS password to 1MNID10T.”

