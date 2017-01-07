Michele Bachmann Hopes Trump Will Reverse 'Evil' Gay Rights Causes

Yesterday, ex-Rep. Michele Bachmann appeared on Family Research Council President Tony Perkins’ “Washington Watch” radio show to discuss President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming administration, and in particular Perkins’ call for Trump to purge LGBT rights supporters from the State Department.

Perkins said that under President Obama “our government has been perverted to be used to advance an ungodly agenda” and “undermine American values both abroad and here at home.”

Bachmann, who claimed that she has advised Trump on foreign policy issues, said that on a recent trip to Israel she learned that “Jewish people are so thrilled that Donald Trump is going to be the next president” and “were horrified by the actions of Barack Obama,” citing bogus claims that Obama intervened in an Israeli election in hopes of defeating the country’s prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.