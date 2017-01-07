Newsvine

Soph0571

Since: Oct 2008

Why in the post-truth age, the bull@!$%#ters are winning

Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONNew Statesman Contents
Seeded on Sat Jan 7, 2017 6:10 AM
There is a certain kind of stupid mistake that only smart people make, and that is to assume that a sober set of facts can step into the ring with an easy, comforting lie and win. We have entered a new moment in public and political conversation, a moment which many pundits have dubbed the “post truth” age. I prefer to think of it as the age of bullshit.

