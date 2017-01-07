In response to the GOP’s plan to defund Planned Parenthood, New Jersey’s Senator Cory Booker knocked it out of the park this week during a press conference. Here is the short and stunning YouTube video of Booker demonstrating and explaining how a real #Resistance can, does, and will work.
In 2 minutes, Cory Booker shows the GOP what #Resistance looks like as he defends Planned Parenthood
