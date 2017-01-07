Newsvine

In 2 minutes, Cory Booker shows the GOP what #Resistance looks like as he defends Planned Parenthood

In response to the GOP’s plan to defund Planned Parenthood, New Jersey’s Senator Cory Booker knocked it out of the park this week during a press conference. Here is the short and stunning YouTube video of Booker demonstrating  and explaining how a real #Resistance can, does, and will work. 

