Americans Identify as Christians Less Than Ever, But Congress Is 91%

The share of U.S. adults who describe themselves as Christians has been declining for decades, but today's Congress is about as Christian as it was in the early 1960s, according to a new analysis by the Pew Research Center.

The survey finds that among members of the new, 115th Congress, which took office Tuesday, 91 percent describe themselves as Christian. That compares with 71 percent of U.S. adults who consider themselves Christian.

The 91 percent figure is nearly the same percentage as the 87th Congress, which served from 1961 to 1962 and is the earliest year for which comparable data are available. That Congress was 95 percent Christian.