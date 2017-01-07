Fundie Host: If You Oppose Displaying The Ten Commandments, You're A 'Traitor' (VIDEO, TWEET)

American Family Radio afternoon drive-time host Bryan Fischer likes to bill himself as the voice of “muscular Christianity.” On Thursday’s edition of his show, “Focal Point,” he gave us another example of what he means by “muscular Christianity.” Apparently, in his world, being a Christian is all but essential to be truly considered a patriot and an American.

Fischer referred us to Washington’s Farewell Address, in which he argued that “Religion and Morality are indispensable supports” for a nation to be strong. As far as Washington was concerned, no one could “claim the mantle of Patriotism” if he had any dreams of undercutting “these great Pillars of human happiness.”