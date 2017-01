Same thing happening over here in the UK- they only believe in democracy for the privileged - if you are poor, brown or black then democracy is not a given right for you.

It is also a reason why they are so nonchalant about Russia hacking the election - they hold no real value in democracy other than in the ways in which it can keep them in power - if democracy risks their power they are more than happy to cut democracy off at the knees. отлично сработано