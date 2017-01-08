Police Call Out Breitbart Over Fake Story About Muslim Mob Lighting Church on Fire

Breitbart published a story about a mob attack in Germany on New Year’s Eve that included over a thousand men chanting “Allahu Akbar” while setting fire to the oldest church in the country. It also described incidents where the men launched fireworks at police and a group gathered around the flag of the ‘Free Syrian Army.’

However, police and the local paper in Dortmund, the German city where these events purportedly took place, are hitting back at Breitbart, stating that the conservative publication distorted reports from the scene to produce “fake news, hate and propaganda.”