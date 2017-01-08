Paul Ryan sends guards to block Planned Parenthood from delivering over 87,000 petitions to his office

According to a report from Teen Vogue, a crowd of Planned Parenthood Action Fund supporters gathered outside House Speaker Paul Ryan‘s office to hand-deliver 87,000 signed petitions calling on the GOP to halt their plan to defund Planned Parenthood.

In an attempt to block the crowd from delivering the petitions, Ryan reportedly sent six security guards to stand between the PP volunteers and the Speaker’s D.C. office. The petitions request that Ryan protect PP funding through Medicaid and Title X.