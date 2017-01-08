In response to a story concerning the kidnapping and torture of a white teen in Chicago by four Black young adults, The Blaze’s Tomi Lahren equated their crime to the brutal murder of nine African American church-goers by Charleston shooter Dylann Roof.
Lahren is a conservative political commentator who is the current host of Glenn Beck’s The Blaze Podcast. She’s a native of South Dakota, one of the least diverse states in the U.S. And she rose as a voice of the white nationalist “Alt-Right” movement when she became a vocal critic of Beyoncé’s half-time show performance at Super Bowl 50. She’s also been highly critical of the Black Lives Matter movement and African-American culture in general.
White Nationalist Tomi Lahren Says Torture Of One White Man Is Equal To Murder Of Nine Black People (VIDEO)
