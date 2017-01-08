Ethics Office Tried Warning Trump Of Conflicts Of Interest. His Response Is Scary

In what will come as a surprise to absolutely no one familiar with what is rapidly becoming the most openly corrupt administration in American history, the Office of Government Ethics is having supreme difficulty in getting access to the transition team.

New emails obtained by NBC News reveal that since November, the Trump team has been ignoring the OGE and making appointments without first consulting with the ethics agency over possible conflicts of interest. “We seem to have lost contact with the Trump-Pence transition since the election” says OGE Director Walter Shaub.