The outrageous myths about birth control a Trump staffer who will be in charge of health care believes

One woman slated to join president-elect Donald Trump’s White House policy team thinks chemical birth control causes abortions and miscarriages. Oh, and Katy Talento will be working on the Domestic Policy Council focusing on healthcare policy because, really, that sort of absurdity is just par for the course with Trump’s staffing picks.

Talking Points Memo reported on Talento’s appointment and her lack of understanding of how birth control works despite apparently being “an infectious disease epidemiologist with nearly 20 years of experience in public health and health policy.”

