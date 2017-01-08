Newsvine

President Obama Says He and Donald Trump 'Are Sort of Opposites'

President Obama said he thinks it's fair to say that he and President-elect Donald Trump "are sort of opposites in some ways," but he admitted there is one thing they have in common: confidence.

"It's probably a prerequisite for the job, or at least you have to have enough craziness to think that you can do the job," President Obama told ABC News chief anchor George Stephanopoulos.

Obama revealed more insight into his private conversations with President-elect Trump, saying their conversations have been "cordial" and Trump has been open to his suggestions.

