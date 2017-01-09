The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Sunday quietly released another several hundred pages of documents related to its investigation of the former Democratic Party presidential candidate.
Wikileaks sent out a tweet drawing attention to the release about an hour ago, while most of America was likely watching the NFL Wildcard Playoffs or preparing to watch Jimmy Fallon host the 74th Annual Golden Globes Awards.
FBI Dumps Another 300 Clinton Email Investigation Documents Without Warning
Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded on Mon Jan 9, 2017 2:20 AM
