Judge bans anti-abortion ads on public buses due to concerns about psychological harm

A Canadian judge says an anti-abortion group cannot put their ads up on public buses in the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta because they might cause “psychological harm to women who have had an abortion.” The offending ad contains pictures of fetuses and reads, “Abortion kills children. End the killing.” (Due to the nature of the ad, I’m not going to post a picture, but if you’re curious, you’re can find it here.)

The ruling comes after the anti-abortion group called the Canadian Center for Bioethical Reform appealed the city’s decision not to run the ads. Judge C. S. Anderson explained the decision against the ads also had to do with how it might impact young people.