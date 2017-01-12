Newsvine

Tenn. woman who tried to self-abort pleads guilty to felony

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A Tennessee woman accused of trying to end her pregnancy with a coat hanger has pleaded guilty to a felony and was released after more than a year in jail. Anna Yocca, 32, pleaded guilty this week to attempted procurement of a miscarriage, according to Rutherford County Criminal Court documents. Her baby survived and state officials said the child is OK.

