WATCH: President Obama Awards Vice President Biden Presidential Medal of Freedom

In a surprise event, President Barack Obnama has just awarded Vice President Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom, with Distinction. It is America's highest civilian award. The honor, "with Distinction" has only been added for three other people, Pope John Paul II, Ronald Reagan, and Colin Powell. In a stirring an beautiful ceremony, the president lauded the vice president, whom he called "my brother" several times. “The best vice president America’s ever had, Mr. Joe Biden.”