Newsvine

Soph0571

About Don't dismiss a good idea simply because you don't like the source. Articles: 1421 Seeds: 15314 Comments: 82776 Since: Oct 2008

WATCH: President Obama Awards Vice President Biden Presidential Medal of Freedom

Current Status: Blessed (1)
Seeded by Soph0571 View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONPolitics | The New Civil Rights Movement
Seeded on Thu Jan 12, 2017 2:26 PM
Discuss:
Article Photo

In a surprise event, President Barack Obnama has just awarded Vice President Biden the Presidential Medal of Freedom, with Distinction. It is America's highest civilian award. The honor, "with Distinction" has only been added for three other people, Pope John Paul II, Ronald Reagan, and Colin Powell. In a stirring an beautiful ceremony, the president lauded the vice president, whom he called "my brother" several times. “The best vice president America’s ever had, Mr. Joe Biden.”

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor